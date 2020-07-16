To the editor:
Last night I found a political flier between my front doors. It was from Sen. Matt Little. I had met him twice before and was sad to have missed his visit. My kids while in high school at Lakeville South mentioned his name several times while he was our mayor. I was impressed our kids even knew who our mayor was at the time so I started to pay attention to him and his politics. Lakeville became a better city with Matt at the helm, and I was not at all surprised when he entered the Senate race and won. I have been more than pleased with his hard work regarding prescription drug cost reduction and his vote to reduce health care premiums for all. Having paid upwards of $1,900 a month for our family of five to be insured was not easy.
Matt has also fought for special education and as someone who works with special education kids for a living I know the numbers of special education kids keep rising and enhancing their education and the education of all Minnesota students is beneficial to all of our futures. I could go on and on but I’ll wrap it up by saying that as I got into my car and drove down the street I saw Matt and his team walking up ahead. I pulled over and introduced myself and said sorry I had not heard the door. Matt immediately said I know who your are and he them stated my daughters’ names. I was shocked and then reminded myself. When you start local and then move up its important to remember your roots. I truly believe Matt is the type of guy we need more of. Someone who works both sides of the aisle and cares more about people than anything. I would not be surprised to hear that many feel the same way.
Patty Balster
Lakeville
