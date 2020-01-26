In preparation for a bonding bill-focused legislative session, Sen. Matt Little, DFL-Lakeville, organized a Senate District 58 bonding tour Monday, Jan. 13, to meet with local leaders and tour several locations and projects that will be seeking state funding in the 2020 session.
“I am proud of the work that has been done in past sessions to secure bonding money for my district and am eager to advocate for more projects our community needs funded this upcoming session,” Little said in a press release. “We have been able to secure funding for Dakota County parks, to improve both the Byllesby dam and the Dennison sewer system, and allow for construction on the Dakota County SMART Center. I want to build on these successes and ensure that more projects that benefit my neighbors are prioritized at the Capital. This is why we organized a District 58 bonding tour, to highlight the projects we need: Renovations to the Ames Ice Arena, expansion of the Kenrick Avenue park-and-ride, and construction of a wastewater treatment facility in Randolph.”
The first bonding project (Senate File 1018) grants funds to the city of Lakeville to make updates and improvements to the Ames Arena. This project would allow for replacement of an ice plant, dehumidification system, roof replacement, and replacement of ice floor systems.
“When I met with the managers of the Ames Arena,” Little said, “they told me that the current machinery they have is one small malfunction away from making the arena unusable. The Ames Arena is used by hockey players, figure skaters, and even those learning to skate for the first time. This helps build up the strong sense of community we have in the area. Additionally, bonding money for this project, from the state, will help free up local tax dollars in Lakeville for other city needs and improvements.”
The second project was at the Kenrick Avenue park-and-ride facility. Little has authored a bonding bill, (Senate File 2858), that would allow for the park-and-ride facility to be expanded to increase the capacity. Currently, the park-and-ride is used by residents of Lakeville, Farmington, and cities as far south as Faribault. Of the 750 spots at the park-and-ride, fewer than 100 spots are currently available.
“If something unexpected were to happen, like an increase in gas prices, we would see a large increase in the use of the Kenrick Avenue park-and-ride and there is just not the capacity to accommodate an increase like that,” said Little. “Lakeville is growing quickly, and so even with no unexpected changes, we are seeing a need to expand the facility to keep up with our city’s growth. Allowing for as many folks as possible to use the park-and-ride helps decrease congestion for commuters and has major benefits to our environment.”
The land where the town of Randolph hopes to build a municipal wastewater collection and treatment facility (S.F. 0809) was the last stop. Half of the septic systems in the town are currently failing or in critical condition and expected to fail soon, according to Little. Moving to a municipal sewer system would help improve the water quality in the area, which is threatened by failing septic systems. The project would help homeowners retain the property value of their homes, and it would allow for hundreds of affordable homes to be built in the area.
“We need to be investing in towns like Randolph to keep small town Minnesota alive,” Little said. “This bonding request is not only an infrastructure investment. It is also an investment in affordable housing and an investment in our water quality and environment.”
Over $5 billion in requests have been made to the state for bonding projects.
