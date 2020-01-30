To the editor:
In regards to the recent news that Orchard Lake Elementary will return to a traditional school, I want to remind the School Board and administration that the community did not support this initiative when it was first introduced. I not only open enrolled my children elsewhere but chose to leave the district. This was an extreme waste of taxpayer dollars. I sacrificed returning earlier to a good career because I strongly felt I was needed to transport my children to a better learning institution. Several years later, I’m confident I made the right choice to not be forced into the ridiculousness of Impact Academy. The educators who pushed for this did not live up to their promises as evidenced by low enrollment and posted school rankings and I hope they bear some negative consequences for this. I would encourage the School Board to listen to their community members next time. You lost my trust when you disregarded me and the many other taxpaying district citizens who did not want this.
April Huntsinger
Burnsville
