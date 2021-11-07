gen eg lions Woodhaven.jpg

The Eagan Lions recently presented a check for $5,000 to the city of Eagan to plant trees at Woodhaven Park. The park is located at 1950 Gold Trail. It was redeveloped in 2021 for the new inclusive play space Destination All-Play. The park features accessible rubber trails, play Bankshot basketball, swing, slide, and even strike a chord.

