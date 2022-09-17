The Lakeville Lions Club will be hosting its first Health & Wellness Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville.

This event is free and open to the Lakeville community, offering a broad array of activities such as: flu shots for ages 5-plus, glucose, cholesterol, BMI, blood pressure, and children’s vision testing. Individuals and families can take part in educational sessions for all ages. There will be free drawings and giveaways including gift cards for healthy meals, personal training sessions, water bottles, sunscreen, gym bags and more.

