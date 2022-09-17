The Lakeville Lions Club will be hosting its first Health & Wellness Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville.
This event is free and open to the Lakeville community, offering a broad array of activities such as: flu shots for ages 5-plus, glucose, cholesterol, BMI, blood pressure, and children’s vision testing. Individuals and families can take part in educational sessions for all ages. There will be free drawings and giveaways including gift cards for healthy meals, personal training sessions, water bottles, sunscreen, gym bags and more.
As a part of the club’s focus on ending childhood cancer, attendees are invited but not required to bring new and/or unused donations of games, coloring books, and stuffed animals. These donations will go to the Minneapolis Children’s Hospital Cancer Research Center in an effort to offer joy during challenging times. Attendees may also offer gift cards at the end of the event if they would prefer the Lions Club does the shopping. During this event people may also bring in used eyeglasses. All donations are greatly appreciated.
The Lakeville Lions Club has partnered with many local businesses to make this event successful. Actin Fitt Gym & Prevention Center, Healthsource Chiropractic of Lakeville, Lakeville Behavioral Health, Lakeville Dental Associates, Lakeville Nutrition, ATA Black Belt Academy, Remedy Bar, Green Lotus Yoga, McDonald Eye Care, Cub and Cub Pharmacy, Chef Neal’s Healthy Meals and more will be a part of the event.
