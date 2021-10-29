voting machines.jpg

Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 residents can find information, stories and candidate profiles for the 2021 School Board election at the following links.

Sixteen candidates are on the Election Day ballot, though only 13 are actively running and campaigning for three open seats. Click on each candidates' name for a link to a Q&A published in Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune and online. 

More information about voting and polling locations be found here

Check out www.sunthisweek.com for Election Day results.

Candidates

Kyle Anderson

Craig Angrimson

Loren Jay Balazs

Kim Bauer

Art Coulson

Rebecca Gierok

Kayla Hauser

Curtis Henry

Derek J. Kottke

Teresa A. Maki

Sakawdin Mohamed

Jacob Mark Rylander

John Schaefer

Jessica Turner

Bianca Virnig

Kaia Zeigler

Load comments