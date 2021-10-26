election 2021.png

Lakeville and Lakeville Area School District residents can find information, stories and candidate profiles for the 2021 election at: 

tinyurl.com/4eu6spu9

On the Nov. 2 ballot for Lakeville and District 194 residents are a park bond question, a questions about increasing School Board membership from six to seven, and an open seat on the District 194 School Board. 

