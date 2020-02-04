The Eastview Community Foundation will have its sixth annual Light the Night gala fundraiser the evening of March 7.

The foundation began in 2000 to support academics, arts, and athletics within the Eastview attendance area of Apple Valley and Eagan. Over the past 20 years, the foundation has provided over $1.4 million in scholarships to graduating seniors and more than $300,000 in grants to the teachers and schools in the Eastview attendance area to fund creative activities that enhance the student experience from kindergarten through high school.

Light the Night is the foundation’s major fundraising event. The evening includes many different activities for attendees, including silent and live auctions, raffles, games, and many other events. The goal this year is to raise over $35,000. The proceeds will support the foundation’s ongoing scholarship and school grant activities.

The 2020 Light the Night will be at the Crystal Lake Golf Club in Lakeville from 5:30-11 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased at evcf.org.

