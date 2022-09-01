Rising costs due to inflation have it trimming design for cost savings
The first large commercial development east of Highway 3 on County Road 42 moved closer to reality after the Rosemount City Council approved a preliminary plat and amendment to a planned unit development for a 100,000-square-foot Life Time during its Aug. 16 meeting.
With rising fuel prices and record inflation leading to increasing costs for construction materials, Life Time officials are targeting spring 2023 for work to begin on a 12-acre site located at the southeast corner of Akron Avenue and Connemara Trail.
The company outlined in April 2022 that site preparation would begin this fall, with construction spanning all of 2023, and a facility would be open in early 2024.
Aaron Koehler, vice president of real estate development for Life Time Inc., said during the Aug. 16 meeting that costs have ballooned in the past 18 months.
“This is the environment we find ourselves in,” he said. “It is a problem that we have to solve. For us, part of the solution is time. Trying to start this fall is foolish. Trying to start next spring seems better.”
Koehler said it seems like materials have stopped skyrocketing in price.
“We don’t need it to return to 2019,” he said.
Koehler said Life Time aims to open approximately 12 clubs annually through 2027.
Council Member Paul Essler asked where the Rosemount site is at on the priority list.
Koehler said it would have to get really bad if they were to pause their expansion plans.
“We are nowhere near that,” he said.
Koehler said the company is reviewing its Rosemount plan to reach a construction price that works for everyone.
Earlier this year, the city and Life Time entered into an agreement that set forth responsibilities for both entities, which includes a cost sharing agreement for construction costs, city ownership of the building in perpetuity, Life Time leasing and being responsible for operating, outfitting and maintaining the facility.
The estimated project cost at that time was $48 million, of which the city would fund $21 million from a bond issue and make annual payments from landfill tipping fees the city receives from the state of Minnesota.
City Administration Logan Martin said at the time the city receives about $2.2 million annually in tipping fees generated through the use of Rosemount’s privately operated landfills. He estimated the debt payments for the recreation facility would be about $1.3 million annually.
He said using the tipping fees allows the city to fund the debt payments without tapping into property tax revenue.
One example of a cost saving would be to combine the two outdoor pools into one, as is the case at Life Time locations in Lakeville and Chanhassen. Koehler said that could save $500,000.
Other more modest interior and exterior changes could result in cost savings, but he said “at the end of the day, it has to be a Life Time. It is going to look and feel like a Life Time.”
Life Time said the facility will feature premium four-sided architecture consisting of precast sandwich panels with a thin brick and an architectural finish. Stone frames and metal canopies will cover the entryway to direct visitors to the lobby, and a tree-lined main driveway will create a sense of arrival.
Life Time said the building will be oriented with the front facing away from the residential development to the north and will have generous landscaping setbacks to serve as a buffer.
As for parking, city ordinance calls for the building to have approximately 540 stalls. Life Time’s site plan has 516 stalls, but the city said it could reach the full number through a “proof of parking.”
Staff recommended a condition that if parking proves to be an issue, additional stalls should be added.
Other features listed for the location are hot and cold spas, sauna and steam rooms, outdoor and indoor pools, outdoor pickleball courts, a basketball court, fitness studios, a Life Café, Kid’s Academy, and Life Spa among others.
The city of Rosemount has several small-scale health clubs, but large outfits like Life Time and YMCA are located in neighboring cities of Apple Valley, Eagan, Lakeville and Burnsville.
Life Time said that convenience is a major factor in choosing a club, and Life Time’s members generally live within 20 minutes of a facility.
Under the agreement approved earlier this year, Rosemount residents would be able to join with no enrollment fee, and have $10 to $100 reduced from their monthly rates depending on individual or family or months enrolled.
An additional 16 acres around the Life Time are slated to be sold for other commercial development that would complement the fitness center.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
