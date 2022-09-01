Rising costs due to inflation have it trimming design for cost savings

The first large commercial development east of Highway 3 on County Road 42 moved closer to reality after the Rosemount City Council approved a preliminary plat and amendment to a planned unit development for a 100,000-square-foot Life Time during its Aug. 16 meeting. 

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

