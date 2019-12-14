Turn the page to a new year and cozy up with a good book during Dakota County Library’s 2020 Winter Reads adult reading program. Winter Reads inspires adults to pick up a good book and read or listen to an audiobook. In addition to reading, participants can write reviews and attend author programs.
Participants can rate and submit reviews of books read Jan. 6 to Feb. 29 to be eligible for prizes.
Register for Winter Reads at any library location or participate online. Each online review submitted earns one entry into a prize drawing.
Winter Reads is presented in partnership with the Metropolitan Library Agency (MELSA) and the Dakota County Library Foundation. For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us/library, search Winter Reads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.