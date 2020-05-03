To the editor:
Is anyone surprised that Jason Lewis showed up at the “re-open Minnesota” rally in front of the governor’s mansion April 17?
I’m not.
The “we don’t want the government telling us what to do” message fits with his admiration for Ayn Rand, mediocre novelist and worse philosopher. I recall Lewis’s radio days when he noted that Rand’s political philosophy, except for anti-religion views, is “spot on.” He told listeners “we are not all in this together” and “we are individuals.” Yeah, except when we are all in this together. Health care workers, federal, state, and local governments, businesses, nonprofits, faith organizations, families, and neighbors all contributing their resources and solidarity is how we’ll face down the COVID-19 pandemic. Nothing less.
And are these Lewis’s new “close personal friends”? The brothers Dorr (Aaron, Ben, and Chris) operate a handful of nonprofit, statewide gun rights groups. Ben is political director of Minnesota Gun Rights, led rally organizing and launched Reopen Minnesota Facebook page.
A brief investigation shows an organization of dubious value. According to its 2018 records, MGR had revenue of $273,635. But they spent most of it on direct marketing and paper, postage, corporate merchandise email, consulting, advertising and promotion. See a theme here? Yeah, a con of some kind? It’s hard to discover their office location. On the “Contact Us” website page, the address is a post office box at a Bloomington UPS store, while at the bottom of this page is a Highway 3 Northfield address. The Business Record filing with the Minnesota Secretary of State the office shows a private home address in Albertville. Finally, only the 990 IRS non-profit form, which few people read, has the correct Highway 3 strip mall address. The website’s “Donate” link doesn’t work.
What should disturb us all, especially politicians praising the rally, is a sign carried by a man that said, “If Ballots Won’t Free Us, Bullets Will” and included the crossed rifles logo of Minnesota Gun Rights.
So is Lewis still pleased with his campaign stop at the rally or does he have any additional comments?
Howard Schneider
Lakeville
