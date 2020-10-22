To the editor:
With early and absentee voting already underway, many young people of Senate District 56 would like to share their support for Jess Hanson (House District 56A), Kaela Berg (House District 56B) and Lindsey Port (Senate District 56).
Every election cycle, we are reminded of the importance of the youth vote, yet our candidates in the past have lacked the ability to connect with young people. Hanson, Berg and Port have consistently shown up for the young people in our community.
Their different careers and extensive community involvement is something that will bring a strong force of unity from our district into the Minnesota Legislature.
Our current Senate District 56 representatives in the House have done a tremendous job with listening to young people. We want to build on that momentum by electing Hanson and Berg so we can continue to fight for changes that will positively affect our community. We also want to change our representation in the Senate and have a bold leader like Port who is ready to listen to her constituents.
All three of these candidates promote diverse and inclusive policies that will strengthen equity for minorities and people in the LGBTQ+ community. On top of this, these leaders believe in science and that the climate crisis must be addressed. These candidates also believe that fully funding public schools is instrumental to decreasing opportunity gaps for our students.
We need leadership that is unafraid to stand up, fight for and amplify the experiences of young people while serving in our state government; Port, Hanson and Berg will do just that. The 250-plus voices of Youth for a Progressive Senate District 56 urge our fellow voters to join us in electing these three candidates who will truly fight for all of us.
OLIVIA BRAMMER
Burnsville
Youth for a Progressive SD 56
