To the editor:
As athletes and sports teams gear up for their outdoor spring and summer seasons, parents and coaches have been shocked to discover that the Minnesota Department of Health has extended the indoor youth sports mask mandates onto outdoor sports, which will be played well into the heat of the summer. Despite the successful unmasked outdoor sports season of 2020, the MDH is choosing to extend this mandate which flies directly in the face of the facts:
- The MDH released recent data showing that youth ages 29 and under in Minnesota have a 100% COVID-19 recovery rate.
- Sunlight’s UV rays kills COVID-19 particles and the virus rarely spreads outdoors.
- A randomized-controlled Danish face mask study concluded that face masks do not have a statistically significant impact on COVID-19 transmission, and a recent CDC study showed that masks only resulted in a 1.9% decrease in COVID-19 transmission.
- Masking while vigorously competing has created additional dangers of injury and had a negative impact on athletes’ health. See: Youth Sports Mask Impact Survey Results – Let Them Play MN!
So in summary, our own state Department of Health is choosing to extend a youth sports mask mandate despite the fact that youth are not at risk, the virus does not spread outdoors, masks are unsafe for our athletes and are being proven to be completely ineffective. During a recent court hearing of Let them Play MN against the Walz administration, Sam Diehl, the LTP lawyer reported: “Defendants admitted that the Minnesota Department of Health did not consider harms to kids from wearing mask during sports before imposing its mandate.”
It is time for all of us, no matter our position – whether sports club president, mayor, coach or parent – to send a clear message to our governor and state Department of Health: If you will not look out for the safety and well-being of our youth – America’s future – we will! Just because our governor and Minnesota Department of Health have made a departure from logic and reason, does not mean that we have to follow.
Karin Miller
Lakeville
