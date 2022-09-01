To the editor:
Republicans have selected Dr. Scott Jensen as their candidate for governor. It is important to know what he stands for and what he wants to do in order to make a good decision in November.
On Jensen’s website he says: “My relationship with my patients is based on mutual trust and decision making. Together Doctor and patients seeking facts and paths to recovery. That is who I will be as your governor. I will work with science and facts as I do every day as a medical professional. I will trust and empower you to make the best decisions for your family.”
This from the man who has been examined five times by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice for issues related to his interaction with patients. He says COVID-19 is simply “just like the flu” … not a serious health issue. “This is like a cold. This is runny nose, low grade fever, sore throat.” He has recommended people use hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to treat COVID. He was banned from advertising on Facebook and removed from TikTok.
Medical organizations have said “the spread of misinformation from medical professionals harms people because they then avoid safe and effective methods of disease prevention or treatment.” The Federation of State Medical Boards has cited the spread of misinformation as cause for disciplinary action and revocation of medical licenses: “Spreading inaccurate COVID-19 vaccine information … threatens to further erode public trust in the medical profession and puts all patients at risk.” The American Boards of Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, and Pediatrics, concluded, “We are particularly concerned about physicians who use their authority to denigrate vaccination at a time when vaccines continue to demonstrate excellent effectiveness against severe illness, hospitalization and death.”
I am unable to trust a physician like Jensen with the decisions and responsibilities of the governorship when he clearly doesn’t believe in science or public safety. He is, as Mitch McConnell has described problematic Republican candidates, simply of “lower quality.” There is no room or space for Jensen, or anyone else like him, who doesn’t understand and follow scientific principles and recommendations.
Ronald S. Goldser
Eagan
