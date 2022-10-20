There’s quite a bit that our community can be proud of considering how Dakota County has been a destination for many new residents. Our region provides one of the best places to start a business, raise a family, and retire with the highest standard of living.
None of these things happen by accident. It takes community and business leaders with a vision to enhance and develop opportunities to move forward. In addition, these successes require leaders with a passion for building partnerships.
As a member of Lakeville City Council, I can certainly attest to the ability of Burnsville Council Member Vince Workman’s ability to be a leader focused on partnerships. Workman has a unique skill at building relationships outside of the city as a benefit to Burnsville. Council Member Workman has proven to be an effective leader behind the scenes on issues like broadband infrastructure, transportation innovation, and economic development.
Our cities’ future success relies on our ability to work and plan together. Whether it is business opportunity, transportation infrastructure, or academic achievements – these successes don’t happen without visionary leaders. They are accomplished when we work together. Council Member Workman is the leader Burnsville can count on to ensure these partnerships continue to thrive.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.