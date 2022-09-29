On Jan. 6, 2021, a violent mob of insurrectionists, incited by extremist Republicans, attacked the United States Capitol in an attempt to overthrow a free and fair election. Five people died, more than 100 were injured, and property damage exceeded $30 million. Extremist Republicans excused the violent behavior (they lied), refused to support an investigation, and had no interest in preventing further political violence. Instead they ramped up the violent rhetoric and threatened anyone who stood in the way of their power grab and vision of the U.S. under minority Republican rule.
Some Minnesota Republicans have fallen in line with their extremist colleagues: Stephen Lowell, the District 52 Senate candidate, stated to applause at a Republican candidates’ forum that “We need to grow our teeth back, fast. So, part of those teeth, in this particular set of terms, is voting with the ballot before we have to vote with bullets.” He goes on to say that he didn’t intend to run but no one else stood up “So here I am, and I’m more than happy to lay waste to whatever comes my way. I’m happy to forge alliances and make bitter enemies.”
Tyler Kistner, the 2nd District candidate for the U.S. House, posted this on his website: “I am 100% pro-2nd Amendment. ... We live in a big hunting & fishing state, and we love embracing our state’s heritage, but the purpose of the 2nd Amendment is to protect the rest of the Constitution. It’s not about hunting or even self-defense. It’s a constitutional right.”
People who are asked by their leaders to do violence respond with violence. People who are told by their leaders that the 2nd Amendment provides a right to political violence come to believe that violence is patriotic. This is a deliberate and dangerous manipulation that does not protect, but clearly threatens, constitutional rights.
A single election can have dramatic results. The next election may well decide if democracy survives. Candidates who speak words of violence do not plan to protect democracy. As of today, we the people still have a voice. Please don’t squander it. Reject Republicans this election cycle.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.