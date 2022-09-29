To the editor:

On Jan. 6, 2021, a violent mob of insurrectionists, incited by extremist Republicans, attacked the United States Capitol in an attempt to overthrow a free and fair election. Five people died, more than 100 were injured, and property damage exceeded $30 million. Extremist Republicans excused the violent behavior (they lied), refused to support an investigation, and had no interest in preventing further political violence. Instead they ramped up the violent rhetoric and threatened anyone who stood in the way of their power grab and vision of the U.S. under minority Republican rule.

