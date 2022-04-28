A letter in the April 22 issue touted the U.S. as a net exporter of fossil fuel products. This may or may not be true depending on the way the numbers are calculated. Suffice to say we are not as energy independent as we were during the previous administration due to the restrictions and regulations imposed by the Biden administration. Biden revoked the Keystone XL pipeline cross-border permit on his first day in office. Now we are begging Saudi Arabia and Venezuela for oil. Brilliant!
The liberal left truly supports clean, renewable energy, and increased use of electric vehicles. And yet where do the minerals, nickel, lithium, etc. for the batteries come from? Mining, which the left doesn’t want in Minnesota or the U.S. despite our EPA controls. Yet they are perfectly willing to buy these elements from China, which has little if any concern for the environment. Act locally, think globally? Sure. Then why is it OK for China to be a gross polluter and more of our money and jobs go to fund their oppressive regime?
If the left is so concerned about pollution and global warming, why are there not greater initiatives directed toward a global solution to address the greatest contributors to environmental damage? Sure increasing renewable sources of energy is a noble goal, but not with importing solar panels and EV batteries.
