To the editor:
Intrigued as I was when reading that “The district’s facemask mandate … was implemented in an effort to spread COVID-19,” I couldn’t find anything in the Sept. 24 article that explained such a conclusion. The article as a whole seemed to be primarily an attempt to smear those opposed to the school mask mandate without any mention of why they object to it. Although the article stated that the majority in attendance at the Farmington School Board meeting objected to the mask mandate, the five people quoted in the article did not include a single one of those who objected to it. Responses quoted in the article consisted entirely of remarks criticizing the protestors in very general terms, stating that the comments “were awful,” that others there felt intimidated and did not feel safe in the community. One has to wonder what exactly caused the protestors’ concerns, but this article sheds no light on that. The mayor was quoted as saying that we should respect opinions with which we do not agree, but this article only describes one side of this dispute.
Carol Cooper
Farmington
