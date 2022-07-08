Yes, we do. Minnesota candidates who fail to receive party endorsement can run in the Aug. 9 primary. It’s an intra-party contest, where people can only vote for the candidates in one’s party of choice.
So how to choose between candidates with similar goals and ideas?
The easy way is to “like” the candidate, based on name recognition or some vague general impression. Or, you can vote by gender, race or something else.
Here are some other considerations. While I want to see more women in office, I won’t automatically vote for a female candidate without comparing her experience with other candidates’. And I won’t automatically vote for the name I recognize because I may find another candidate’s philosophy is more in line with my values.
Who emphasizes local, district and state issues in their campaign? And who emphasizes issues making national headlines? How hard will they work on local issues, if they are really running for the next office? It may be more exciting to work those headline-grabbing issues than understanding, say, the impact of School Trust Lands in Minnesota or fixing troublesome highway intersections, but that is the nitty gritty for local elected officials.
I look at issues emphasized by campaign materials and what candidates discuss, their life experience (employment, public service, or volunteer contributions), how long have they lived in the district, and what are their future aspirations. Of course, honesty, integrity, and interaction with others also matter.
Answers to these questions may not be easy to find but, when I am choosing someone to speak and act on my behalf, I want more than easy answers. How do we find those answers?
Talk with candidates or their surrogates, ask questions, compare campaign literature, and look at their websites. Look at their endorsements. Attend a candidate forum. Know what is important to you.
