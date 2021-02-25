To the editor:
This is in reply to Earl Bower’s letter regarding “a peaceful death” encouraging Minnesota to adopt acceptance of “end-of-life options” to be provided by medical personnel.
This is another slippery-slope argument that has already been put into practice over history; is currently in many countries around the world and being sold in the USA. Beware! Once the government or a medical practitioner can decide what is “intolerable,” the lines of ethical behaviors can change.
This used to be called “doctor assisted suicide” but now it’s “death with dignity.” You can call it nice names and give it comforting terms but it’s really ending a life unnaturally. The government can decide that many things are “intolerable”; not just suffering. Maybe anyone that isn’t perfect (and “perfect” can be re-defined too), could be deemed intolerable and not worth living. In Iceland, society regards Down syndrome as intolerable; so those children are “terminated” by abortion.
People do suffer and it is our moral responsibility to alleviate suffering but not by causing a person to terminate a life. I’m sorry if Mr. Bower is afraid. Most everyone is afraid of dying and possibly suffering. But, giving people the “option” to end the life of another is a dangerous place. Don’t go there.
Sharon Peterson
Rosemount
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.