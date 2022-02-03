What are Republicans for? President Joe Biden has asked this question many times and many ways. Republicans have not yet answered.
Are Republicans for lower unemployment? For higher wages? For COVID-19 vaccines, tests and masks? For pre-K education? For climate change solutions? If the answer is “yes,” then Republicans must engage on Democratic proposals. If the answer is “no,” Republicans must come forward and identify what they support.
Do Republicans have solutions for inflation? For curing COVID-19? For solving increasing crime in our neighborhoods? For reducing the costs of housing, food, and gas? If the answer is “yes,” let’s hear these solutions. Republicans did not bring them forward from 2016 to 2020 when Republicans had control of the government. So far, all they have are complaints.
A democracy works when everyone participates. That means voting. That means advocating for public policy solutions. A democracy does not work when one party simply obstructs. A democracy does not work when the sole purpose of a political party is power for the sake of power.
Much has been said that the United States is at a crossroads. We, the people, have the power to choose the right path. Demand that Republicans put forward constructive proposals to address the issues we face. If they won’t, then elect Democrats.
