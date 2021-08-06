To the editor:
Regrettably, the calculations in my July 23 letter were erroneous. I apologize.
It is true that Florida’s per capita mortality rate due to COVID-19 is higher than Minnesota’s. The difference is miniscule. And considering the damage done to our economy, our populace and the loss of our freedoms, were these restrictions worth it? I think not.
I recall Governor Walz prediction in a KARE-11 story that “upwards of 74,000 Minnesotans would die” if these restrictions were not put in place. Florida’s experience seems to belie our governor’s assertion. As of Aug. 2, Minnesota’s death toll (from the Minnesota Department of Health website and including both confirmed and probable cases) stands at 7,674.
Has Walz apologized for this gaffe? If so, I missed it.
I did find it interesting that the newspaper found the space to print not one, not two but three letters pointing out my mistake. Perhaps there were no other letters on timely topics worthy of publication. Perhaps it was a slow news week. I doubt it on both counts.
Jim Peterson
Apple Valley
