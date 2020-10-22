To the editor:
As a Lakeville resident, health care provider and mother, I want to declare my vote for Erin Preese in House District 58A. As most of us can relate, I am exhausted by the current political climate. We long for someone who will put partisanship aside to get things done instead of spewing emotionally charged party catch phrases and fear-based accusations to get elected. I know Erin as a community activist, my son’s teacher, a family friend and a fellow mom. She is the real deal: genuine, passionate, intelligent, sensible, experienced and balanced.
All too often we feel we have to compromise important values when we go vote. That is not the case with Erin.
Erin is someone who supports fully funding public education in Lakeville and using our tax dollars responsibly. Lakeville has had an annual deficit in the school budget every year and she has solutions for this long-term unsolved issue.
Erin is also someone who supports sensible gun laws and respects gun ownership. Like many of us in Minnesota, we come from families of hunters and are not anti-gun. We also know the majority of Minnesotans support gun violence prevention for our children, schools and communities. These are laws that have bipartisan support and research shows are effective in saving lives. Erin has been a longtime activist for this type of legislation.
Erin is someone who supports the Lakeville police force and racial equality. She wants everyone in our community to feel safe and heard and she acknowledges racial injustice. I appreciate that she sat down with the Lakeville police chief to discuss his proactive measures Lakeville took on years ago to improve the relationship between police and Lakeville residents. These measures included crisis intervention, implicit bias and suicide response. Now Erin wants to bring these effective initiatives to the state level.
Erin Preese has broad appeal and will make our community stronger. In a time of extreme partisanship, we need the sensible and pragmatic leadership of Erin Preese.
Nissa Erickson Geisness
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.