As a parent of three children in Lakeville Schools, I have addressed the School Board on numerous occasions over the years. This was an opportunity for me to share not only concerns but successes that my children experienced in school. The public comment format provides the chance to speak to all board members at once with the reassurance that all of them are hearing your voice. The public comment is also recorded, allowing me as a parent the opportunity to watch recorded meetings and hear what others have brought before the board. I understand that the board is trying to facilitate a more relaxed format with the opportunity for board members to openly respond to the public. Unfortunately, it has also taken away the significance of addressing the board by replacing it solely with stakeholder sessions. During these sessions, only a few members are present and it is not recorded. While I see the value in a stakeholder session, I also feel that it is important to uphold traditional meeting protocols and allow the public to address the board formally. The last couple of years have been tough on our education system. Maybe a better solution is to have one formal public comment at the beginning of the month, and one stakeholder session at the end of the month. This provides an opportunity to formally address the entire board, and the option to engage with board members later during a stakeholder session to assure that issues are being addressed. I hope that others in the community will ask for the return of public comment. We, as a community, deserve the right to have our voices heard.
