Water is special and without it where would all of us be? Water keeps us alive and without it we wouldn’t be here. We need water to live, but water is being polluted right now as you read this. How can we stop this?
We need to make sure were not wasting water by leaving the sink on too long. There’s limited water in the world, so not taking long baths/showers can help because 30 minute showers/baths use a lot of water.
Now let’s talk about pollution. I’ve seen trash in lakes and rivers and those rivers and lakes we can drink out of, but it’s polluted. We can’t drink salt water because too much could kill us. So what do we do? It’s hard to figure this out because there are many lakes and rivers being polluted, so how will we stop it?
People die because we waste and pollute water, and it’s almost impossible to stop. I’m writing this to people in Minnesota but there are so many more places in the world that have people who pollute water and in some places people have to walk hours and miles to get water. Only 1% of the world’s water is drinkable, so that’s why we have to be careful with it. A lot of the water is frozen too.
We are wasting water every day by just showering too long, and you think it’s a tiny thing, it’s not. People have to walk miles just to get water, maybe even day trips so I hope you read this and understand why it’s not OK to waste water.
