I’m writing in regard to the race for Dakota County attorney between Kathy Keena and Matt Little. Kathy Keena is currently serving in this capacity having been appointed by former Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom to replace him upon his retirement. Kathy has been a member of the Dakota County Attorney’s Office for over 22 years. Matt Little is an attorney and former Minnesota DFL state senator, which is possibly why his name seems familiar.
What many people may not realize is that the position of Dakota County attorney is nonpartisan. In reviewing the candidates’ respective websites, I noticed some distinct differences. Kathy Keena is endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and several law enforcement officials and city attorneys. Matt Little is endorsed by the current DFL state auditor and 16 current and former DFL senators and representatives including U.S. Rep. Angie Craig. Additionally, Mr. Little seemed to be trying to capitalize on his time as state senator by including statements he made while in that position.
Will Matt Little’s own DFL political background or the fact he has so many politically partisan endorsements affect or interfere with his ability to be nonpartisan should he be elected? That answer is not known! What is known is that I’m personally not willing to take the chance that they won’t!
I will be voting to Keep Kathy Keena in her position as Dakota County attorney. Remember the saying ... if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.