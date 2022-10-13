To the editor:

I’m writing in regard to the race for Dakota County attorney between Kathy Keena and Matt Little. Kathy Keena is currently serving in this capacity having been appointed by former Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom to replace him upon his retirement. Kathy has been a member of the Dakota County Attorney’s Office for over 22 years. Matt Little is an attorney and former Minnesota DFL state senator, which is possibly why his name seems familiar.

