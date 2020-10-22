To the editor:
I was disappointed to read my opponent’s false claim in the paper last week. In an attempt to mislead voters, state Rep. Jon Koznick quoted only part of one sentence in my answer at a candidate forum.
I believe that voters deserve the truth when they are deciding who to entrust with their votes. It is disheartening to see politicians like Representative Koznick still trying to manipulate voters with false attacks. We deserve better.
Here is my full answer from the forum:
“The deficit is a serious problem that we need to address. It’s not something we can pass on to our children and grandchildren to solve down the road. I think being financially responsible means being able to pay your bills. So one of the things I would do is to make sure that we are closing loopholes in our tax code that allow the wealthiest in Minnesota and in the country to pay little taxes, and in many cases, no taxes at all. I don’t think that Jeff Bezos, as a billionaire, should be paying fewer taxes than I am paying as a teacher. So yes, I would make sure that we’re raising taxes on the wealthiest Minnesotans and on the largest corporations to make sure they are paying their fair share. As a teacher in public education, I know that we are training the workforce of tomorrow. And I think that people who have done well in our system should be part of paying for the future generation to make sure that they are trained just as well and that they can be successful as well.”
As your representative, I promise to lead with integrity. I won’t mislead or lie to my constituents. We need a representative who embodies the values of honesty and respect that we strive for our children to learn. I humbly ask that you support me in this election so I can bring these values to the Capitol.
Erin Preese
Lakeville
