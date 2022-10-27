To the editor:
This election cycle may be the most important in our country’s history! Have Lakeville residents done their own research into the candidates who are on the local ballot?
In Lakeville, current Council Member Luke Hellier is running for mayor unopposed. He supports incumbents Michelle Volk and Joshua Lee. I know Luke, Michelle and Josh, having served on the recent Envision Lakeville Cultivating a Sense of Community Task Force, and believe Luke knows what he’s talking about.
For the four open School Board positions, the candidates with the best experience, knowledge of youth education, energy to serve, and to keep District 194 as one of the main reasons people move to Lakeville, vote for Marliee Jager, Kim Baker, Bree Schindele, and Brian Thompson.
They, with the current board members who will continue to serve, will do just that, working as non-partisan board members to keep Lakeville area schools as some of the best in Minnesota.
For county attorney, a non-partisan and one of the most important county positions, the choice could not be clearer. Current Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena is non-partisan, has over 30 years working in county attorney offices (five years as county attorney for Lyon County, over 20 years working with Jim Backstrom in Dakota County, and the last year plus as the appointed Dakota County attorney). Her opponent lacks county attorney experience, has never prosecuted cases, and cannot say he is non-partisan since he was an elected DFL state senator for Lakeville, having lost to Zach Duckworth two years ago.
So, the choices should be clear, but voters should do their own research. Each candidate has a website, as well as other sources such as the Lakeville Chamber. Do the homework, electing these selfless people who choose to serve should not be taken lightly. Vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, from a point of knowledge, not emotion!
John Swaney
Lakeville
