To the editor:
If Dakota Electric Association provides electricity to one’s home, there is an important election coming up. On April 12, ballots were mailed out to all DEA members or customers. One of the candidates for the board is Mike Cahn and one of his major goals is to better inform members of electric vehicle and home solar decisions they can make.
Mike would prioritize communicating with members in areas such as home charging stations for electric vehicles. Mike also believes it is important for members to understand the costs and benefits of installing solar panels on their homes and what rebates are available from DEA.
This is an exciting time of change in how power is generated and used. If Mike is on the board of Dakota Electric, he will work to ensure that the DEA members are informed and can participate in these new technologies as they are rolled out.
Mike has been our neighbor for the best part of a decade and he and his family have been a great part of our community, as well as serving on the city of Rosemount’s Utilities Commission.
Don’t just throw out a ballot – use it to vote for a candidate who will help the community make better use of renewables.
Robert Freeman
Rosemount
