To the editor:

I read an interesting article on Page 9A of the Sept. 23 edition of the Sun Thisweek: “Burnsville approves 14.5% maximum levy increase.” I have no issue with the newspaper, although the article could have been front page news as it was that important. I do think the three-person majority who voted for the proposed levy may raise the concern, if not the ire, of the Burnsville citizenry.

