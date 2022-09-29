I read an interesting article on Page 9A of the Sept. 23 edition of the Sun Thisweek: “Burnsville approves 14.5% maximum levy increase.” I have no issue with the newspaper, although the article could have been front page news as it was that important. I do think the three-person majority who voted for the proposed levy may raise the concern, if not the ire, of the Burnsville citizenry.
Before the 14.5% proposal was passed, what had been proposed was a 8.9% levy increase to add eight additional police, three firemen and other personnel for city departments. The article reported that property taxes would be raised by $6 million next year and: “The total proposed maximum levy is $47.2 million.” The latter amount and the future needs for that high a levy were not detailed.
The nationwide inflation, high gas prices and extraordinary grocery prices are wreaking havoc with family budgets. Now we will have higher property taxes next year and for how many future years? Any levy should be for immediate needs, not future wants. Two council members, Dan Kealey and Cara Schulz, voted against the 14.5% maximum levy. Unfortunately, they were outvoted.
I have been aware of Dan Kealey’s work, time and effort during his tenure on the City Council for the betterment of Burnsville and its citizens. I am aware that Dan Kealey is a candidate in November for re-election to the council. I sincerely believe that what we need now is experience and wisdom to get us through the post-pandemic challenges and Dan Kealey is exactly what Burnsville needs for the future. I will certainly cast my ballot for Dan Kealey for City Council and I urge others to do so as well.
