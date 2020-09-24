To the editor:
Did you vote by mail in the primary? Were you confident your vote counted? As I submitted my ballot in person, I commented on the low voter turnout. The election judge stated they had received numerous mail-in ballots, but a substantial number were completed incorrectly and would therefore be invalidated. We had only one item on our primary ballot - one! If a substantial number of ballots were incorrectly completed with only one item, how many ballots might be nullified in the general election with far more choices? Are you aware that if you vote in person and your ballot is incorrectly completed, the machine will reject it and you are able to re-vote?
If you’re concerned about COVID-19, everyone at my precinct was masked and socially distanced. Pens were put in a container to be sanitized after use. All necessary precautions were taken.
Now I realize there are always exceptions, however, those willing to shop and stand in lengthy lines at Costco or Sam’s Club especially on an incredibly busy Saturday can certainly feel comfortable voting in person.
If an 80-year-old woman (considered to be high risk) can go unmasked to get her hair done, others can feel comfortable wearing a mask and voting in person.
Why would anyone want to take the chance that a mail-in ballot might be rejected for any number of reasons? The future of our country for our children and grandchildren lies in every person’s vote. Make sure yours counts!
Judeen Limbeck
Farmington
