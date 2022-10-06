To the editor:
I moved with my family to Apple Valley over 17 years ago and since then have come to appreciate the importance of excellent leadership in our city. Clint Hooppaw is the essence of what Apple Valley stands for.
I met Clint when we worked together at Anchor Bank. He was a vice president of commercial lending, and I was branch manager. We worked together on several volunteer opportunities within the community. He has a sincere zest for community service. He is always there and willing to jump in, roll up his sleeves, and lend a helping hand.
Clint Hooppaw has also served many years on City Council and truly cares about the city of Apple Valley. He has chosen to live, work and raise his family here and has a passion for continuing to make the community a great place to be.
In past years, he and the City Council have proven to truly listen to the people and take their concerns seriously. My neighbors and I worked along with the council to address the issue of an expansion and development of the land just south of us. They all took to the time to address our concerns, take our concerns seriously, and make the necessary adjustments to provide the people of Apple Valley the voice that they deserve to have. We came to agreement that was satisfactory to all involved and they continue to prove their commitment to the residents of this city.
As an Apple Valley resident, I am delighted to see that he is continuing his commitment for mayor in the upcoming election. The position of mayor matches not only his personal, but professional skill set. He has already proven to do a great job to make Apple Valley a great place to live. He is honest, has a strong work ethic, and his integrity is hard to match.
I would encourage Apple Valley residents to vote for a dedicated leader for mayor, someone who is a true leader representing the citizens of our great city.
Misty Scholler
Apple Valley
