I’m writing to encourage Dakota County residents to vote for Matt Little for Dakota County attorney. Matt is a former state senator (District 58), former two-time mayor of Lakeville, and an independent attorney with the kind of experience and honesty that we need.
I trust Matt because he’s direct and honest about where he stands. He has answered all questions about the issues in the race (in the local papers and the TV forum) and he has clearly stated that he’s a moderate Democrat. That transparency is why so many people with widely varying views - Republicans, Independents, and DFLers – enjoy working with him and have voted for him. For more than 10 years, Matt has proved that he is fair and unbiased. Matt is that rare elected leader with real integrity.
Matt’s opponent claims to be nonpartisan, but she has appeared at three Republican-only candidate events, been a guest on a conservative talk radio station (The Patriot) and has a list of conservative people endorsing her on her website. That’s not being transparent, it looks and feels like saying one thing and doing another. I want a leader who tells me where they really stand.
Matt’s opponent has also refused to answer basic questions about issues relevant to this office (see her empty answer boxes in the West St. Paul Reader). She did not answer a question asking if the 2020 election was legitimate, or whether she supports abortion rights, even though both issues could come before the Dakota County attorney. Not answering these questions isn’t nonpartisan. It’s hiding at best and misleading at worst. As a voter, I have a right to know what elected officials will do about key issues.
Matt has over 12 years of experience as a fair, trusted leader who can work with people who hold a wide variety of views. He gives clear, honest answers to tough questions. We know where he stands, and we can trust him to do what’s right. That’s why I’ll be voting for Matt Little for Dakota County attorney.
