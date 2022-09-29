To the editor:

My letter to the editor is in support of Marilee Jager for District 194 School Board. Marilee is the mother of two children who attend Lakeville schools. One of the many reasons Marilee appeals to me as a candidate is her business background in banking. As a business banker she underwrites commercial loan requests for a variety of businesses both large and small. This requires her to review and understand financial reports as well as the company’s business model. Marilee has experience asking the right questions, listening to understand and, when necessary, making the tough decisions. all qualities we need in a School Board member. Given the size and complexity of the District 194 annual budgets and financial reporting, it is important to have someone with Marilee’s financial skills to represent our interests on the School Board.

Load comments