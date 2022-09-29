My letter to the editor is in support of Marilee Jager for District 194 School Board. Marilee is the mother of two children who attend Lakeville schools. One of the many reasons Marilee appeals to me as a candidate is her business background in banking. As a business banker she underwrites commercial loan requests for a variety of businesses both large and small. This requires her to review and understand financial reports as well as the company’s business model. Marilee has experience asking the right questions, listening to understand and, when necessary, making the tough decisions. all qualities we need in a School Board member. Given the size and complexity of the District 194 annual budgets and financial reporting, it is important to have someone with Marilee’s financial skills to represent our interests on the School Board.
Marilee will do her homework to understand the details behind the district budget and the budget process. She will ask the tough questions on behalf of the stakeholders and she will carefully consider the impact of budget decisions on the quality of our children’s education. I know this because Marilee realized early on that distance learning was not working. She spoke at School Board meetings, emailed the board members and called the district asking questions and expressing her concerns.
Personally, the bottom line for me is a candidate like Marilee Jager who has the ability and desire to make sure we as stakeholders are getting the return on education we deserve for tax dollars invested. Marilee Jager has my vote for District 194 School Board.
