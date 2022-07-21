I urge voters to please act on their responsibility and take the time to participate in the upcoming primary election. Early voting goes through election date of Aug. 9. My request goes to a specific local election for the new District 4 Dakota County commissioner representing residents in the following precincts – Rosemount 1, 2, 4, 6-8, Eagan 13-18, Lakeville 16, 18, Empire Township 1 and Inver Grove Heights 1, 2, 11, 12. Voters can verify their addresses at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/ since this change occurred this spring.
I wholeheartedly put my support and recommend Bill Droste for District 4 county commissioner. I have known Bill as a neighbor, a friend, and a public servant in the greater Rosemount area over the years. Many know him as being an effective mayor for Rosemount. He has relationships and partnerships with adjoining communities within District 4 working and resolving common local concerns and issues within the county, metro region, state, and national levels.
Bill’s command of local issues comes with a deep knowledge and practicality to get things done in a fiscally responsible manner. He is well positioned to address concerns at the county involving life cycle housing opportunities, public safety and mental health, economic job development and transportation. For example, his transportation leadership on the local Minnesota Valley Transit Authority (MVTA) and advocacy on the National League of Cities Transportation & Infrastructure Services Committee puts him in the broad spectrum of local and national responses to current and future needs to be addressed in our county. Similarly, Bill’s support for community services though organizations like 360 Communities and the Rosemount Family Resource Center show a recognition and response to address our residents who need a helping hand. This extends to providing mental health services in conjunction with public safety responders in a collaborative response to a critical need now.
A vote for Bill Droste, District 4 county commissioner is a vote for an experienced leader who is a collaborative partner, knowledgeable and fiscally responsible to the residents. Please vote!
