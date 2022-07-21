To the editor:

I urge voters to please act on their responsibility and take the time to participate in the upcoming primary election. Early voting goes through election date of Aug. 9. My request goes to a specific local election for the new District 4 Dakota County commissioner representing residents in the following precincts – Rosemount 1, 2, 4, 6-8, Eagan 13-18, Lakeville 16, 18, Empire Township 1 and Inver Grove Heights 1, 2, 11, 12. Voters can verify their addresses at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/ since this change occurred this spring.

