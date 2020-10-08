To the editor:
I am a disabled combat veteran of two conflicts. I served through three Democrat and four Republican presidents. The military always received less support from Democrat administrations in contrast to Republican administrations. It is a lie about Donald Trump besmirching our military and veterans.
Trump has always lauded our military and-veterans other than John McCain.
Most of us senior veterans know McCain was a spoiled privileged officer because his father was a senior Navy admiral. Just because you are a veteran does not deserve admiration.
Furthermore, I witnessed a dramatic increase in service from the VA over what President Barack Obama and Joe Biden gave us. Trump has already begun a more aggressive suicide prevention program that has been lauded by the VA. I have witnessed friends who have lost purchase power and medical care provider choices from the ACA.
I communicate with many disabled veterans like myself and we belong to service organizations like the VFW and American Legion. We know, support and communicate with current military members.
Today’s military will tell you they love what Trump has done for them.
Trump has ensured the military funding they need to do their jobs. He put our military back into a position of being the world’s superpower. That is critical for world peace.
It is also critical because of China’s aggression in the entire SE Asia region during Obama’s presidency. Our Navy is once again challenging the hegemony by China in SE Asia.
Furthermore, Obama aided Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon.
The Obama-Biden administration’s gift of $1.5 billion in cash also helped Iran become the world’s leader of terrorist activity. Iran’s militia’s are threatening the entire Middle East.
Trump ensured military pay rates were brought up to be more equal to civilian pay as Obama and Biden denied military pay raises and the military was 10% behind civilian pay increases when Trump took office. Trump has supported all race, color and creed in America through policies that provide jobs that Obama said were gone forever.
Trump is striving for peace and bringing our soldiers home from wars.
Terry Branham
Colonel, USA Retired
Lakeville
