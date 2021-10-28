To the editor:
The Velvet Tones are back and still together, but has really been thinned down. We lost our director, president, vice president and membership chairs. (None of them to illness, but just are not interested in going on, thank heavens they are well.) Those left are enthusiastic and ready to move forward.
In this regard, and starting from scratch, we are moving forward, continuing involvement with the new Velvet Tones with great enthusiasm for the group. We are talking of changing many things, including music, venues, etc. It’s been too long. Thirty of our “die-hards” have been singing in the parks, wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart.
We’re coming back! The new Velvet Tones is anxious to be out singing again. We really missed 2020 and all the great singing. We lost half our chorus, not all due to COVID-19. There are no auditions required with our group, just enthusiasm for singing. Making friends and having a good time is our goal. For more information, contact Marlene Armitage at Nimblethimble65@gmail. We are making it work, and are most anxious to move forward.
We are still looking for a director, but have secured a practice location. The hard part is Rich Clausen has retired and we are looking for a replacement director. After 22 years as our leader, Rich is entitled to retire and we will dearly miss him. With some help from our friends, I know we can succeed and all can enjoy our concerts even more this year. Those who someone of interest and experienced, (such as a retired teacher or music director of a church who wants to have fun and lead a great chorus), contact terrywickstrom1951@gmail.com. We sing old songs and pop songs, always looking for new music to add to the repertoire. Harmony is our experience, we can’t change the good stuff. There are no auditions, just visit us Monday Mornings 10 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church on the corner of County Road 42 and Pennock. There’s always room, I’ll save a seat right next to me.
Marty Armitage
Rosemount
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.