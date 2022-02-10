If any further proof is needed of the dismaying and frustrating politicization of the continuing COVID-19 health crisis, evidence is on full display in the photos of the Senate District 57 Republican caucus as printed in the Feb. 4 edition. Currently in the U.S., 900,000 people have died and 76.2 million people have been infected with COVID-19. Current numbers for COVID-19 infections in Dakota County are over 100,000 since the first case was reported on March 12, 2020. The Center for Disease Control has continued to recommend mask-wearing and public distancing to limit COVID-19 transmission. There is also a growing availability of free FDA-approved KN95 masks. Despite such guidelines and mask availability, the photos appear to show defiant thwarting of such recommendations. With careful checking, I see that not one single attendee appears to be masked or practicing public distancing. Kudos to the Senate District DFL party members who recognized the concerns and severity of the COVID-19 health pandemic and chose to utilize “contactless” measures to hold their caucus.
Furthermore, the actions shown of the people standing with hands over hearts reciting the “Pledge of Allegiance” seem hypocritical to me. Not allegiance but continued divisiveness appears on display.
By such actions, we has U.S. citizens, have used the COVID-19 health crisis to continue to spread not only the pandemic but political divisiveness and discord as well. How sad! Let us work toward and with unity in our efforts to address this pandemic. Haven’t we endured the tragic deaths and losses along with the physical and emotional exhaustion and suffering related to this pandemic long enough?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.