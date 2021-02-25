To the editor:
There is renewed debate on school loan forgiveness so let’s discuss “free” college education. COVID-19 showed online courses can work. Companies like Microsoft and Google already offer online self-study certifications that substitute for generalized classes but focused on specific industrial needs. Coding boot camps avoid long, expensive four-year degrees and deliver good paying jobs. We can forgive loans or we can give “free” education online through our colleges that is relevant and self-taught or in virtual classroom. Start with the first two years for free and expand. The infrastructure is there and being used now. State tax dollars would be well spent offering equal opportunities for all.
Our state economy benefits from educating the population without debt and gets rid of the racially biased and useless SAT and ACT as admission criteria. An individual’s online hard work will be their ticket in.
As a state and nation, we would attract students from all over the world. Students could sign in from anywhere to educate themselves and their families. The U.S. used to invest heavily into foreign counties education systems. American universities had strong connections with other foreign universities and research institutions. Foreign students would learn English knowing that the U.S. would lead in research and offer them and their counties tremendous opportunities. Now China has taken that investment lead and students from other countries decreasingly look to the West but look for a future with China. Students who once took their technical talent to the West now go to the East. Look at the investments that China is making in infrastructure and educational relationships in Central and South America or Africa and you will be shocked (The Belt and Road Initiative). If you do not care, your children should, as jobs and innovation come from the East and not the West. This is not anti-China but our own folly.
But now with the ability for online global education, we can offer classes to the world and attract the brightest minds to the West again. Let’s take full advantage as a state and nation.
Greg Thelen
Lakeville
