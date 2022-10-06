When it comes to the choice we have for Congressional candidates in the 2nd District, the options could not be more clear: Tyler Kistner – servant of the people and defender of America, or Angie Craig – servant of Nancy Pelosi and underminer of America.
Even though a growing percentage of our community thinks our government is heading in the wrong direction, Angie Craig votes with Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden 100% of the time, including policies that have exacerbated inflation and further crippled our energy independence. She also continually votes in favor of bills that harm the nuclear family and destroy the equal opportunity and the safety of women and girls. Angie Craig simply fails to represent the concerns of the 2nd District in Washington. She has left behind the people of Minnesota to support a destructive political agenda.
In contrast to this, Tyler Kistner has dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of the United States of America as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corp. By running for Congress, he seeks to defend and protect the middle class which is being hammered by rising gas, grocery, and utility prices. Tyler will bring fiscal accountability to the reckless spending in Washington. Tyler will also defend senior citizens by voting against any cuts to our vital Social Security and Medicare programs. As a military veteran, Tyler is also strongly committed to defending our police and their need for support to combat the surging crime in our neighborhoods.
Send Tyler Kistner to Washington, D.C., so that he can reign in the Biden administration when they continually overstep their executive authority and disrespect our religious freedom, our medical freedom and our freedom of speech. Vote for Tyler Kistner and send in the Marine to defend all of our constitutionally guaranteed rights and the future of our nation. Angie Craig only serves the failed policies of the Biden administration, but Tyler Kistner will serve the people.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.