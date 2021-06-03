To the editor:

Do tell, what has changed? It is well documented that our forefathers, especially the creators of the Constitution were learned men. They were steeped in history and were well versed in the trials and failures of governments throughout the ages. The primary author of our Constitution, James Madison, wrote in Federalist 51: “If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. In forming governments, a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control those governed; and the next place to oblige it to control itself.” As to the first difficulty, do we really think we should unfund the police? As to the second difficulty, “self control?” Not when your annual federal spending outstrips the GDP.

Richard Iffert

Eagan

