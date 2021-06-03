To the editor:
Do tell, what has changed? It is well documented that our forefathers, especially the creators of the Constitution were learned men. They were steeped in history and were well versed in the trials and failures of governments throughout the ages. The primary author of our Constitution, James Madison, wrote in Federalist 51: “If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. In forming governments, a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control those governed; and the next place to oblige it to control itself.” As to the first difficulty, do we really think we should unfund the police? As to the second difficulty, “self control?” Not when your annual federal spending outstrips the GDP.
Richard Iffert
Eagan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.