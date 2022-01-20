News got you down? Unhappy with current events? Praying for an end to chaos and corruption?
Passivity will not save America!
Because changes to our society have been slowly implemented over many decades, the fix will not be easy, quick, or even in one election cycle.
Truth be told, we’re the help we’re waiting for, and thanks to our Founding Fathers, the United States can be fixed! However, many of us are unaccustomed to activism as we are busy living our lives. That must change!
Get involved and stay involved!
You may say, it is true. I have been sitting on the sidelines waiting for someone to save us. Help is not on the way. If this country is to be saved, it is up to us!
Wishing and hoping is not a plan!
What is the best way to get engaged, to fight for America, to turn our country around? The answer is simply this, for real change, it must begin with us, the grassroots, flowing from the bottom up.
Politicians do not lead parades, they follow them!
Immediate action items:
Attend the Feb. 1 precinct caucuses. Become a delegate, alternate or precinct captain.
Become an election judge.
Attend school board meetings.
Run for school board
Monitor classroom education and curriculum
Vote at every election.
Learn about the U.S. Constitution Article V, given to us by our Founding Fathers as a tool to rein in an out-of-control federal government:
Learn more about the Convention of States – sign the petition and become a volunteer.
Read the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, and Bill of Rights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.