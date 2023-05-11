The new developments on the north side of 185th Street between I-35 and the roundabout at Kenwood Trail has resulted in a huge traffic increase. A new 200-unit apartment complex, medical building, dental office, new restaurant plus traffic from Timber Crest shopping mall (Target) have contributed to traffic congestion. This area has no exit east, north or west. All traffic must exit on 185th.
The same scenario exists to the south of 185th for residents living off Orchard Trail. To exit the area, traffic must converge on 185th. I-35 blocks to the west, Marion Lake to the south, leaving only one road east.
Traffic lights are a must for the intersection of 185th and Orchard Trail. Lights would control traffic on the east side of I-35, the same as they do at the first two intersections on the west side of I-35 where there are two sets of traffic lights.
Right turn only will not work, another roundabout will not work. During rush hours the backup of vehicles can be seen from the Kenwood roundabout down to the railroad tracks on 185th. Roundabouts were developed for low speed, light traffic. Not the steady fast flow we currently have on 185th.
A Lakeville City Council Member advised me that a traffic study would be done, likely this fall, to evaluate future development. If you have traffic concerns as I do, address them to Dakota County Transportation in Hastings and the Lakeville City Council.
