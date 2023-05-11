To the editor:

The new developments on the north side of 185th Street between I-35 and the roundabout at Kenwood Trail has resulted in a huge traffic increase. A new 200-unit apartment complex, medical building, dental office, new restaurant plus traffic from Timber Crest shopping mall (Target) have contributed to traffic congestion. This area has no exit east, north or west. All traffic must exit on 185th.

Load comments