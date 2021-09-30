To the editor:
Lakeville Friends of the Environment would like to thank the more than 70 participants who rode their racing bikes, mountain bikes, Ebikes, tandem bikes, kids bikes and even a custom made side by side Ebike in this year’s Tour of Lakeville.
This is our 13th year of organizing this ride through Lakeville parks on our ever-growing number of bike trails, and this year saw one of our largest groups of riders ever.
Biking is a sport and a practice that has low impact on our environment and high rewards in healthy exercise and keeping us close to nature. With the advent of electric assist and adapted bicycles, biking is accessible for almost everyone.
Our thanks also to Mayor Doug Anderson and Council Member Josh Lee for their continued support and participation in this event. On our occasional rest stops, Mayor Doug regaled us with amusing and informative stories of Lakeville history, so our morning filled with exercise, socialization and learning. And then there was the Farmers Market and the Lakeville Art Fair at the end of our ride. Perfect.
Those who would like to support clean air, clean water, clean parks and the preservation of our precious Minnesota environment, check us out on Facebook.
Diane Horsager
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.