To the editor:
Let’s review: what are the elements of fascism? A strong central government? Check. An autocratic dictator? Double check. Forcible repression of dissenting views? Triple check.
After an excruciating 16 months, Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency powers finally have come to an end.
And what good were these draconian restrictions? Let’s review: Florida had no significant COVID-19 restrictions since May 2020. Florida had a population of 21.8 million (2020 census). Florida had 37,985 COVID deaths, 553 per million of population. Minnesota has a population of 5.7 million (2020 census) Minnesota has had 7,610 deaths, 749 per million of population.
And which state has a higher percentage of elderly citizens who are more susceptible to death from COVID? And which state is more densely populated, more susceptible to the spread of the virus? Florida (65,758 square miles) or Minnesota (86,943 square miles)? (Hint: For younger readers currently being educated in Minnesota’s public school system: Neither answer is Minnesota.)
Arguably, one could conclude that the onerous restrictions were neither necessary or effective. However, Walz does deserve credit for putting a lot of people out of work and causing many businesses to close permanently.
Jim Peterson
Apple Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.