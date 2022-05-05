Recent media reports about the DFL convention for Rosemount-Apple Valley raised several questions, including the treatment of female candidates, process vs. policy, and the value of party conventions vs. primaries. While this is “inside baseball” for many, the misunderstanding of the value of the endorsement process deserves a closer look.
The caucus-convention process provides the best chance for candidates with less funding or name recognition to have an impact. By building a grassroots coalition of support, they only have to convince 60% of the delegates rather than motivating every registered voter in their district to support them in a primary. They need only make their case to people who are engaged and care deeply about what is happening in their community. We want a system that favors the better candidate, not the size of their purse.
The DFL works hard to ensure all people have a seat at the table. It allows underserved communities to push their causes to the forefront because candidates will need their votes in order to win the endorsement. It requires that each slate of delegates be gender-balanced. They pay attention to meeting the needs of all people, including, during our local DFL convention, providing a room and time for Muslim prayer during the holy month of Ramadan.
Much of the kerfuffle at the DFL Senate District 56 convention revolved around the question of what attention should be given to a candidate experiencing a medical event. The district leadership team made the correct decisions that day. They supported the candidate’s choices and agreed to accommodations to fit her needs, not telling her what she should do.
The delegates wanted an endorsed candidate. After a significant lead on the first ballot, it was clear that the second ballot would lead to a winner. Our convention system produced the best candidate, most deserving of the party endorsement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.