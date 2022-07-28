A recent editorial in the New York Times by Ezra Kline put the recent inflation that we’ve been experiencing into perspective for me. The real issue we should be talking about is the ever-growing affordability crisis caused by 40 years of Reaganomics. To overcome the pain of affordability and inflation, Democrats must hold and expand power this election cycle.
The truth is, the only party working to address both inflation and the affordability crisis is Democrats. Democrats are working toward affordable health care, child care, high-quality preschool for all 3- and 4-year olds, permanent child tax credits, and living wage increases. Democrats passed the COVID Rescue Plan, Infrastructure Bill, and worked to provide middle class relief through Build Back Better.
Consider the following facts:
- The median house price in 1950 was 2.2 times the average annual income vs. 6 times the average income now.
- Child care costs grew 2000% between 1972 and 2007.
- Family health care premiums grew 47% between 2001 and 2021 while out of pocket costs and deductibles increased by almost 70%.
And then there’s the other livability costs like college tuition, preschool, ever-increasing drug costs, etc.
Republicans say over and over that their policies will prevent inflation. My question is: Which policies are those? What will they do? I’ve seen no answers.
The last 40 years of Reaganomics have increased the income disparity between the top 10% and the rest of us to the highest levels since before the Great Depression. Moreover, wealthy Americans and corporations pay far lower effective tax rates than the middle and working class.
In short, if you want to improve middle class affordability and tax fairness for everyday Americans, then – vote for Democrats up and down the ticket this coming November.
