To the editor:
The U.S. Senate is likely to be working on the budget reconciliation until the end of the calendar year. Now is a great time to do future generations a huge favor and ask our senators to include a price on carbon. Charging for carbon production at its source is a market-based plan that takes into account the long-term costs of greenhouse gas production. When the fees collected from fossil fuel companies are recycled back to U.S. households, its a “win” for both Americans and our planet.
Carbon pricing is endorsed by the American Petroleum Institute and numerous world economists. Several countries already have some form of carbon pricing in place. In fact, of all the world’s developed economies, only the U.S. and Australia do not have some form of nationwide carbon pricing.
Reaching Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith is fast and simple. Calling or emailing is the least one can do to try to make things better (or at least not as bad) for generations of the future.
Susan
Wehrenberg
Apple Valley
