After reading the March 24 column by Met Council President Charlie Zelle, I have to say that another self congratulatory puff piece will not suffice in covering for the mismanagement, cost overruns, long delays in construction and high crime on the transit systems under the stewardship of both the governor and Mr. Zelle. The Met Council, from the beginning should have been under strict legislative control, not under the control of the governor, who has a state to run and can’t possibly be expected to oversee an organization with the scope and budget of the Met Council. The lack of transparency and accountability shown by the Met Council is a disgrace. Have you heard of one person getting fired, demoted or disciplined in any way for the fiscal mismanagement of taxpayer funds? How about the crime that was, by the way happening long before the pandemic so quit blaming COVID for lack of action on that. It’s past time for the Legislature to step in and change the rules so that they, not the governor have the power to change the way the Met Council operates. I, like a lot of other Minnesotans, are sick and tired of lame excuses and the lack of honesty and accountability demonstrated time and time again. The time for significant change is now.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.