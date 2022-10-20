To the editor:

As the daughter of a 40-year veteran public school educator, I have come to highly value the knowledge, expertise and judgment of teachers when it comes to educating and supporting the kids of our amazing school district. And as our sons move through their years in District 194, my faith and trust in our local professionals grows by leaps and bounds. It is with this trust and confidence that I look to the staff and teachers’ assessment of our district’s School Board candidates to help inform my decision as a voter. Only Carly Anderson, Kathy Lewis and Andy Lundblad hold the honor and distinction of earning the formal endorsement of both of the District 194 teacher and staff associations - Education Minnesota Lakeville and the Lakeville Education Assistants Federation.

