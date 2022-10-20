As the daughter of a 40-year veteran public school educator, I have come to highly value the knowledge, expertise and judgment of teachers when it comes to educating and supporting the kids of our amazing school district. And as our sons move through their years in District 194, my faith and trust in our local professionals grows by leaps and bounds. It is with this trust and confidence that I look to the staff and teachers’ assessment of our district’s School Board candidates to help inform my decision as a voter. Only Carly Anderson, Kathy Lewis and Andy Lundblad hold the honor and distinction of earning the formal endorsement of both of the District 194 teacher and staff associations - Education Minnesota Lakeville and the Lakeville Education Assistants Federation.
My teacher mom also taught me that showing up — not just to school — but in life, is an absolute must, especially when it comes to those who hold leadership positions. I was pleased, though not surprised, to see that these same three teacher-endorsed candidates were the only ones to show up to all of the candidate forums this fall to respond to voter questions. Most of these forums require candidates to respond to challenging and complex questions without knowing the questions ahead of time or being able to prepare any responses in advance.
Anderson, Lundblad and Lewis literally and figuratively showed up for the children and families of our district. They did not take the easy route. At each voter forum, they showed what it means to be informed leaders in our community, and exemplified what it takes to be knowledgeable and thoughtful about the issues that affect the children and families of our district. As a School Board member, this high level of engagement and knowledge matters so much.
Anderson, Lewis and Lundblad have deservedly earned the support and endorsement of District 194 teachers and staff, and they have earned mine as well.
